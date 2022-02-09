Mesa Air Group Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA):

Earnings: -$14.3 million in Q1 vs. $14.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.40 in Q1 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mesa Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$11.9 million or -$0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $147.8 million in Q1 vs. $150.4 million in the same period last year.

