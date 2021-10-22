Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Mesa Air Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MESA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mesa Air Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ronald Burkle for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$5.97 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.82. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Ronald Burkle bought 2.96m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.67. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MESA Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Does Mesa Air Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mesa Air Group insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Mesa Air Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Mesa Air Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Mesa Air Group and we suggest you have a look.

