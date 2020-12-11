Mesa Air Group, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 18% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$625m, while EPS were US$0.78 beating analyst models by 116%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MESA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Mesa Air Group provided consensus estimates of US$574.1m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 8.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 51% to US$0.40 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$574.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.40 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 19% to US$7.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mesa Air Group at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mesa Air Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 8.1%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.0% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 26% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Mesa Air Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Mesa Air Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mesa Air Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.