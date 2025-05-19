Stocks
MESA

Mesa Air Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

May 19, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Mesa Air Group reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing a net loss of $114.6 million and solid operational performance with 100% completion factor.

Quiver AI Summary

Mesa Air Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing total operating revenues of $103.2 million, a 13.1% decrease year-over-year. The company experienced a significant pre-tax loss of $116.3 million, with a net loss of $114.6 million, translating to $(2.77) per diluted share. Adjusted for certain factors, the net loss was $4.0 million, showing improvement from the previous year. Despite these losses, Mesa achieved a 100% controllable completion rate for flights operated under a contract with United Airlines and generated positive adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR for the fifth consecutive quarter. Operationally, the scheduled utilization increased, and the company continues to wind down its CRJ operations. Mesa completed the quarter with $40 million in unrestricted cash and a total debt of $230.6 million.

Potential Positives

  • Total operating revenues in Q1 2025 were $103.2 million, indicating substantial revenue generation despite challenges.
  • Mesa achieved a 100% controllable completion factor for United, demonstrating high operational efficiency.
  • The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, an improvement from $5.0 million in Q1 2024, highlighting continuous financial progress.
  • Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents increased to $54.1 million as of March 31, 2025, enhancing liquidity and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss of $114.6 million in Q1 2025, nearly double the loss from Q1 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.
  • Total operating revenues decreased by 13.1% year-over-year, driven by lower contract revenue, which raises concerns about the company's ability to generate consistent income.
  • Substantial increase in operating expenses by 30.0% compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to a net loss on asset sales and higher asset impairment costs, signaling potential issues in asset management and financial health.

FAQ

What were Mesa Air Group's total operating revenues for Q1 2025?

Total operating revenues for Q1 2025 were $103.2 million.

What was the net loss reported by Mesa in Q1 2025?

Mesa reported a net loss of $114.6 million, or $(2.77) per diluted share.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

Operating expenses increased by $46.8 million, or 30.0%, in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024.

What is the controllable completion factor for Mesa in Q1 2025?

The controllable completion factor for Q1 2025 was 100.00% for United.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Mesa in Q1 2025?

Mesa's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $11.0 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MESA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $MESA stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter fiscal 2025 financial and operating results.






First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Update





:





  • Total operating revenues of $103.2 million


  • Pre-tax loss of $116.3 million, net loss of $114.6 million, or $(2.77) per diluted share


  • Adjusted net loss

    1

    of $4.0 million

    2

    excludes a $112.4 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of aircraft


  • Adjusted EBITDAR

    1

    of $12.6 million


  • Operated at a 100.00% controllable completion factor

    3



  • Scheduled utilization for the quarter of 8.9 block hours per day



“Mesa continued to have strong operational performance during the December 2024 quarter,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to have flown a 100% controllable completion factor for United. We continued to make financial progress and generated positive adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR for the fifth consecutive quarter, highlighting improving operating profitability as we continued to wind down our CRJ operations.”



“Working closely with United’s network planning group, Mesa anticipates block hour utilization will be 9.8 in the June quarter, up from 9.4 in the March quarter, and 8.9 in the December quarter.”




First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Details





Total operating revenues in Q1 2025 were $103.2 million, lower by $15.5 million, or 13.1%, compared to $118.8 million for Q1 2024. Contract revenue was $80.7 million, lower by $20.4 million, or 20.2%, compared to $101.1 million in Q1 2024. These decreases were driven by the reduction in contractual aircraft with United Airlines, Inc. (“United”), the reduction in DHL revenue due to the wind-down of the FSA, and higher deferred revenue. These decreases were partially offset by higher E-175 block-hour rates.



Pass-through revenue increased by $4.9 million, or 27.6%, driven primarily by higher pass-through maintenance expense. Mesa’s Q1 2025 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $5.6 million of revenue, versus the recognition of $3.0 million of previously deferred revenue in Q1 2024. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $15.3 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.



Total operating expenses in Q1 2025 were $214.0 million, an increase of $46.8 million, or 30.0%, versus Q1 2024. Compared to Q1 2024, the increase primarily reflects a net loss on asset sales during the quarter of $46.7 million and asset impairment costs that were $25.3 million higher. These increases were partially offset by flight operations expense that decreased by $16.5 million, or 31.9%, due to fewer contracted aircraft and decreases in pilot training costs. Depreciation and amortization expense also decreased $5.3 million, or 40.0%, compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to the retirement and sale of CRJ aircraft and engines.



Mesa’s Q1 2025 results reflect a net loss of $114.6 million, or $(2.77) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $57.9 million, or $(1.41) per diluted share, for Q1 2024. Mesa’s Q1 2025 adjusted net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $21.8 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, in Q1 2024.



Mesa’s adjusted EBITDA

1

for Q1 2025 was $11.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million for Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDAR was $12.6 million for Q1 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDAR of $6.3 million for Q1 2024.




First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Performance



Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 100.00% for United during Q1 2025. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.92% for United during Q1 2024. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.



For Q1 2025, the Company operated 62 large (70/76 seats) jets under its CPA with United, comprising 54 E-175s and eight CRJ-900s.




Balance Sheet and Liquidity



Mesa ended the December 2024 quarter with $40.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $230.6 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $481.0 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the Company paid $79.8 million in debt, of which $69.0 million which was related to the sale of E175 aircraft.



As of March 31, 2025, Mesa had $54.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Based on the most recent appraisal value of spare parts, Mesa had $12.4 million in available credit under its United facility, subject to approval.




Form 10-Q



The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 and plans to file it as soon as possible.




About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 82 cities in 32 states, the District of Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, with approximately 238 daily departures. The Company had approximately 1,650 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.




Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete the proposed merger with Republic on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including the risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary stockholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transaction, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company’s ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Q will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.




Contact:



Mesa Air Group, Inc.


Media



media@mesa-air.com





Investor Relations



investor.relations@mesa-air.com










MESA AIR GROUP, INC.




Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,




2024



2023


Operating revenues:


Contract revenue
$
80,678

$
101,100

Pass-through and other revenue

22,555


17,677


Total operating revenues


103,233



118,777





Operating expenses:


Flight operations

35,273


51,818

Maintenance

46,527


48,627

Aircraft rent

1,616


1,204

General and administrative

9,519


12,009

Depreciation and amortization

7,979


13,293

Asset impairment

65,665


40,384

Loss on sale of assets

46,691


386

(Gain) on extinguishment of debt





(2,954
)

Other operating expenses

760


2,458


Total operating expenses


214,030



167,225


Operating income/(loss)


(110,797

)


(48,448

)





Other income (expense), net:


Interest expense

(7,064
)

(11,160
)

Interest income

17


14

Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, net

(42
)

2,451

Gain on debt forgiveness

4,500





Other income, net

(2,900
)

157

Total other expense, net

(5,489
)

(8,538
)


Income (loss) before taxes

(116,286
)

(56,986
)


Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,728
)

864


Net income (loss)

$

(114,558

)

$

(57,850

)





Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders


Basic
$
(2.77
)
$
(1.41
)

Diluted
$
(2.77
)
$
(1.41
)





Weighted-average common shares outstanding


Basic

41,332


40,940

Diluted

41,332


40,940










MESA AIR GROUP, INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands) (Unaudited)


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$
39,980


$
15,621

Restricted cash


3,004



3,009

Receivables, net


5,250



5,263

Expendable parts and supplies, net


29,172



28,272

Assets held for sale


80,723



5,741

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,577



3,371


Total current assets



160,706




61,277






Property and equipment, net


203,567



426,351

Lease and equipment deposits


524



1,289

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,588



7,231

Deferred heavy maintenance, net


5,351



6,396

Assets held for sale







86,605

Other assets


6,829



7,709


TOTAL ASSETS


$

383,565



$

596,858







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

$
143,275


$
50,455

Current portion of deferred revenue


4,955



3,932

Current maturities of operating leases


1,430



1,681

Accounts payable


60,932



72,096

Accrued compensation


6,705



12,797

Customer deposits


962



1,189

Other accrued expenses


34,819



32,308


Total current liabilities


253,078



174,458







NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:




Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion


83,786



259,816

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


6,484



6,863

Deferred credits


2,036



3,020

Deferred income taxes


5,214



8,173

Deferred revenue, net of current portion


10,329



5,707

Other noncurrent liabilities


26,675



28,579


Total noncurrent liabilities



134,524




312,158


Total liabilities



387,602




486,616







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,331,719 (2025) and 41,331,719 (2024) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2025) and 4,899,497 (2024) warrants issued and outstanding


272,655



272,376

Accumulated deficit


(276,692
)


(162,134
)


Total stockholders' equity



(4,037

)



110,242


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

383,565



$

596,858




MESA AIR GROUP, INC.




Operating Highlights



(Unaudited)


Three months ended




December 31,




2024



2023



Change


Available seat miles (thousands)

873,214


1,026,800


(15.0
)%


Block hours

39,035


46,658


(16.3
)%


Average stage length (miles)

549


535


2.6
%


Departures

21,351


26,254


(18.7
)%


Passengers

1,303,641


1,608,170


(18.9
)%


Controllable completion factor*






United

100.00
%

99.92
%

0.1
%


Total completion factor**






United

99.55
%

99.20
%

0.4
%













*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control




**Total completion factor includes all cancellations




Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures



Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.




Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Income


(Loss)


Before


Taxes

Income


Tax


(Expense)




Benefit

Net


Income


(Loss)

Net


Income


(Loss)




per


Diluted


Share


Income




(Loss)




Before


Taxes

Income




Tax


(Expense)




Benefit

Net


Income




(Loss)

Net


Income


(Loss)




per


Diluted


Share

GAAP income (loss)
$
(116,286
)
$
1,728

$
(114,558
)
$
(2.77
)

$
(56,986
)
$
(864
)
$
(57,850
)
$
(1.41
)

Adjustments

(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)


(7)(8)


(9)

112,266


(1,668
)

110,598

$
2.68



37,640


(1,566
)

36,074

$
0.88

Adjusted income (loss)

(4,020
)

60


(3,960
)
$
(0.10
)


(19,346
)

(2,430
)

(21,776
)
$
(0.53
)











Interest expense

7,064








11,160






Interest income

(17
)





(14
)



Depreciation and amortization

7,979






13,293




Adjusted EBITDA

11,006






5,093














Aircraft rent

1,616






1,204




Adjusted EBITDAR
$
12,622





$
6,297







(1) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended December 31, 2023.


(2) $0.1 million loss and $2.5 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(3) $4.9 million and $40.4 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(4) $0.7 million and $2.0 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(5) $0.7 million and $0.3 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(6) $46.7 million and $0.4 million net loss on the sale of assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(7) $2.9 million loss on the write off of interest related to the sale of aircraft during the three months ended December 31, 2024.


(8) $60.7 million impairment loss related to the write down of net book value of certain aircraft during the three months ended December 31, 2024.


(9) $4.5 million gain on forgiveness of debt during the three months ended December 31, 2024.




Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.




______________________________________


1

See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures



2

Adjusted net loss primarily excludes $46.7 million of net losses on asset sales and $65.7 million in asset impairment



3

Excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MESA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.