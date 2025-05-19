Mesa Air Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Mesa Air Group reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing a net loss of $114.6 million and solid operational performance with 100% completion factor.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing total operating revenues of $103.2 million, a 13.1% decrease year-over-year. The company experienced a significant pre-tax loss of $116.3 million, with a net loss of $114.6 million, translating to $(2.77) per diluted share. Adjusted for certain factors, the net loss was $4.0 million, showing improvement from the previous year. Despite these losses, Mesa achieved a 100% controllable completion rate for flights operated under a contract with United Airlines and generated positive adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR for the fifth consecutive quarter. Operationally, the scheduled utilization increased, and the company continues to wind down its CRJ operations. Mesa completed the quarter with $40 million in unrestricted cash and a total debt of $230.6 million.

Potential Positives

Total operating revenues in Q1 2025 were $103.2 million, indicating substantial revenue generation despite challenges.

Mesa achieved a 100% controllable completion factor for United, demonstrating high operational efficiency.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, an improvement from $5.0 million in Q1 2024, highlighting continuous financial progress.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents increased to $54.1 million as of March 31, 2025, enhancing liquidity and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss of $114.6 million in Q1 2025, nearly double the loss from Q1 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

Total operating revenues decreased by 13.1% year-over-year, driven by lower contract revenue, which raises concerns about the company's ability to generate consistent income.

Substantial increase in operating expenses by 30.0% compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to a net loss on asset sales and higher asset impairment costs, signaling potential issues in asset management and financial health.

FAQ

What were Mesa Air Group's total operating revenues for Q1 2025?

Total operating revenues for Q1 2025 were $103.2 million.

What was the net loss reported by Mesa in Q1 2025?

Mesa reported a net loss of $114.6 million, or $(2.77) per diluted share.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

Operating expenses increased by $46.8 million, or 30.0%, in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024.

What is the controllable completion factor for Mesa in Q1 2025?

The controllable completion factor for Q1 2025 was 100.00% for United.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Mesa in Q1 2025?

Mesa's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $11.0 million.

PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter fiscal 2025 financial and operating results.











First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Update











:











Scheduled utilization for the quarter of 8.9 block hours per day







“Mesa continued to have strong operational performance during the December 2024 quarter,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to have flown a 100% controllable completion factor for United. We continued to make financial progress and generated positive adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR for the fifth consecutive quarter, highlighting improving operating profitability as we continued to wind down our CRJ operations.”





“Working closely with United’s network planning group, Mesa anticipates block hour utilization will be 9.8 in the June quarter, up from 9.4 in the March quarter, and 8.9 in the December quarter.”







First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Details











Total operating revenues in Q1 2025 were $103.2 million, lower by $15.5 million, or 13.1%, compared to $118.8 million for Q1 2024. Contract revenue was $80.7 million, lower by $20.4 million, or 20.2%, compared to $101.1 million in Q1 2024. These decreases were driven by the reduction in contractual aircraft with United Airlines, Inc. (“United”), the reduction in DHL revenue due to the wind-down of the FSA, and higher deferred revenue. These decreases were partially offset by higher E-175 block-hour rates.





Pass-through revenue increased by $4.9 million, or 27.6%, driven primarily by higher pass-through maintenance expense. Mesa’s Q1 2025 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $5.6 million of revenue, versus the recognition of $3.0 million of previously deferred revenue in Q1 2024. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $15.3 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.





Total operating expenses in Q1 2025 were $214.0 million, an increase of $46.8 million, or 30.0%, versus Q1 2024. Compared to Q1 2024, the increase primarily reflects a net loss on asset sales during the quarter of $46.7 million and asset impairment costs that were $25.3 million higher. These increases were partially offset by flight operations expense that decreased by $16.5 million, or 31.9%, due to fewer contracted aircraft and decreases in pilot training costs. Depreciation and amortization expense also decreased $5.3 million, or 40.0%, compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to the retirement and sale of CRJ aircraft and engines.





Mesa’s Q1 2025 results reflect a net loss of $114.6 million, or $(2.77) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $57.9 million, or $(1.41) per diluted share, for Q1 2024. Mesa’s Q1 2025 adjusted net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $21.8 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, in Q1 2024.





Mesa’s adjusted EBITDA



1



for Q1 2025 was $11.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million for Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDAR was $12.6 million for Q1 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDAR of $6.3 million for Q1 2024.







First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Performance







Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 100.00% for United during Q1 2025. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.92% for United during Q1 2024. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.





For Q1 2025, the Company operated 62 large (70/76 seats) jets under its CPA with United, comprising 54 E-175s and eight CRJ-900s.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity







Mesa ended the December 2024 quarter with $40.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $230.6 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $481.0 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the Company paid $79.8 million in debt, of which $69.0 million which was related to the sale of E175 aircraft.





As of March 31, 2025, Mesa had $54.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Based on the most recent appraisal value of spare parts, Mesa had $12.4 million in available credit under its United facility, subject to approval.







Form 10-Q







The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 and plans to file it as soon as possible.







About Mesa Air Group, Inc.







Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 82 cities in 32 states, the District of Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, with approximately 238 daily departures. The Company had approximately 1,650 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.







Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete the proposed merger with Republic on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including the risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary stockholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transaction, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company’s ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Q will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.







Contact:







Mesa Air Group, Inc.





Media







media@mesa-air.com











Investor Relations







investor.relations@mesa-air.com





















MESA AIR GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)







(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)















Three months ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Operating revenues:



















Contract revenue





$





80,678









$





101,100













Pass-through and other revenue









22,555













17,677















Total operating revenues













103,233

















118,777

































Operating expenses:



















Flight operations









35,273













51,818













Maintenance









46,527













48,627













Aircraft rent









1,616













1,204













General and administrative









9,519













12,009













Depreciation and amortization









7,979













13,293













Asset impairment









65,665













40,384













Loss on sale of assets









46,691













386













(Gain) on extinguishment of debt









—













(2,954





)









Other operating expenses









760













2,458















Total operating expenses













214,030

















167,225

















Operating income/(loss)













(110,797









)













(48,448









)





























Other income (expense), net:



















Interest expense









(7,064





)









(11,160





)









Interest income









17













14













Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, net









(42





)









2,451













Gain on debt forgiveness









4,500













—













Other income, net









(2,900





)









157













Total other expense, net









(5,489





)









(8,538





)











Income (loss) before taxes











(116,286





)









(56,986





)











Income tax expense (benefit)











(1,728





)









864















Net income (loss)









$









(114,558









)









$









(57,850









)





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders



















Basic





$





(2.77





)





$





(1.41





)









Diluted





$





(2.77





)





$





(1.41





)



























Weighted-average common shares outstanding



















Basic









41,332













40,940













Diluted









41,332













40,940















































MESA AIR GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands) (Unaudited)



















December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













ASSETS

















































CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,980













$





15,621













Restricted cash













3,004

















3,009













Receivables, net













5,250

















5,263













Expendable parts and supplies, net













29,172

















28,272













Assets held for sale













80,723

















5,741













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,577

















3,371















Total current assets

















160,706





















61,277







































Property and equipment, net













203,567

















426,351













Lease and equipment deposits













524

















1,289













Operating lease right-of-use assets













6,588

















7,231













Deferred heavy maintenance, net













5,351

















6,396













Assets held for sale













—

















86,605













Other assets













6,829

















7,709















TOTAL ASSETS













$









383,565

















$









596,858









































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















































CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases









$





143,275













$





50,455













Current portion of deferred revenue













4,955

















3,932













Current maturities of operating leases













1,430

















1,681













Accounts payable













60,932

















72,096













Accrued compensation













6,705

















12,797













Customer deposits













962

















1,189













Other accrued expenses













34,819

















32,308















Total current liabilities















253,078

















174,458







































NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion













83,786

















259,816













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













6,484

















6,863













Deferred credits













2,036

















3,020













Deferred income taxes













5,214

















8,173













Deferred revenue, net of current portion













10,329

















5,707













Other noncurrent liabilities













26,675

















28,579















Total noncurrent liabilities

















134,524





















312,158

















Total liabilities

















387,602





















486,616









































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



























Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,331,719 (2025) and 41,331,719 (2024) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2025) and 4,899,497 (2024) warrants issued and outstanding













272,655

















272,376













Accumulated deficit













(276,692





)













(162,134





)











Total stockholders' equity

















(4,037









)

















110,242

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













$









383,565

















$









596,858

























MESA AIR GROUP, INC.









Operating Highlights







(Unaudited)



















Three months ended





















December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Change













Available seat miles (thousands)











873,214













1,026,800













(15.0





)%











Block hours











39,035













46,658













(16.3





)%











Average stage length (miles)











549













535













2.6





%











Departures











21,351













26,254













(18.7





)%











Passengers











1,303,641













1,608,170













(18.9





)%











Controllable completion factor*



































United









100.00





%









99.92





%









0.1





%











Total completion factor**



































United









99.55





%









99.20





%









0.4





%























































*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control









**Total completion factor includes all cancellations









Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures







Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.







Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures







(In thousands) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Income





(Loss)





Before





Taxes









Income





Tax





(Expense)









Benefit









Net





Income





(Loss)









Net





Income





(Loss)









per





Diluted





Share













Income









(Loss)









Before





Taxes









Income









Tax





(Expense)









Benefit









Net





Income









(Loss)









Net





Income





(Loss)









per





Diluted





Share











GAAP income (loss)





$





(116,286





)





$





1,728









$





(114,558





)





$





(2.77





)









$





(56,986





)





$





(864





)





$





(57,850





)





$





(1.41





)









Adjustments



(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)





(7)(8)





(9)











112,266













(1,668





)









110,598









$





2.68

















37,640













(1,566





)









36,074









$





0.88













Adjusted income (loss)









(4,020





)









60













(3,960





)





$





(0.10





)













(19,346





)









(2,430





)









(21,776





)





$





(0.53





)





















































Interest expense









7,064





































11,160

































Interest income









(17





)

























(14





)





















Depreciation and amortization









7,979





























13,293

























Adjusted EBITDA









11,006





























5,093





































































Aircraft rent









1,616





























1,204

























Adjusted EBITDAR





$





12,622

























$





6,297





























(1) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended December 31, 2023.





(2) $0.1 million loss and $2.5 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(3) $4.9 million and $40.4 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(4) $0.7 million and $2.0 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(5) $0.7 million and $0.3 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(6) $46.7 million and $0.4 million net loss on the sale of assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(7) $2.9 million loss on the write off of interest related to the sale of aircraft during the three months ended December 31, 2024.





(8) $60.7 million impairment loss related to the write down of net book value of certain aircraft during the three months ended December 31, 2024.





(9) $4.5 million gain on forgiveness of debt during the three months ended December 31, 2024.









Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.







______________________________________





1



See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures







2



Adjusted net loss primarily excludes $46.7 million of net losses on asset sales and $65.7 million in asset impairment







3



Excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control



