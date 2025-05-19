Mesa Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) revealed Loss for its first quarter of -$114.56 million

The company's earnings came in at -$114.56 million, or -$2.77 per share. This compares with -$57.85 million, or -$1.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.1% to $103.23 million from $118.78 million last year.

Mesa Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

