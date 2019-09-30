Merz to take over as Thyssenkrupp CEO on Oct. 1

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Martina Merz, chairwoman of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE supervisory board, will take over as the conglomerate's chief executive on Tuesday, the company said on Monday.

Her CEO appointment, agreed on unanimously by the group's supervisory board, will be limited to a maximum of 12 months, the group said, adding the contract with current CEO Guido Kerkhoff was terminated by mutual agreement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

