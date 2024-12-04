Merus’ zenocutuzumab-zbco granted accelerated approval by FDA

On December 4, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Merus (MRUS)’ zenocutuzumab-zbco for adults with the following: advanced, unresectable, or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer harboring a neuregulin 1 gene fusion with disease progression on or after prior systemic therapy, or; advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma harboring a NRG1 gene fusion with disease progression on or after prior systemic therapy. This represents the first FDA approval of a systemic therapy for patients with NSCLC or pancreatic adenocarcinoma harboring an NRG1 gene fusion. Efficacy was evaluated in the eNRGy study, a multicenter, open-label, multicohort trial. The trial enrolled 64 adults with advanced or metastatic NRG1 fusion-positive NSCLC and 30 adults with advanced or metastatic NRG1 fusion-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma who had disease progression following standard of care treatment. Identification of positive NRG1 gene fusion status was prospectively determined by next generation sequencing assays. The major efficacy outcome measures were confirmed overall response rate and duration of response, determined by blinded independent central review according to RECIST v1.1. For NSCLC, ORR was 33% and median DOR was 7.4 months. For pancreatic adenocarcinoma, ORR was 40% and the DOR range was 3.7 months to 16.6 months. In the pooled safety population, the most common adverse reactions were diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, nausea, infusion-related reactions, dyspnea, rash, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and edema. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were increased gamma-glutamyl transferase, decreased hemoglobin, decreased sodium, and decreased platelets. The prescribing information includes a Boxed Warning for embryo-fetal toxicity. The recommended zenocutuzumab-zbco dose is 750 mg, as an intravenous infusion every 2 weeks, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

