Merus Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of 7.55 Mln Shares At $53.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Merus N.V. (MRUS) announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 7.55 million common shares, at a public offering price of $53.00 per share.

Merus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.13 million common shares.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the underwriters' option to purchase the Option Shares, to be about $400.2 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 31, 2024.

Merus currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, for preclinical research and technology development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

