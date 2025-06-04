Markets
MRUS

Merus Prices 5.26 Mln Shares At $57/Shr In Public Offering; To Raise Around $300 Mln

June 04, 2025 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merus N.V. (MRUS), a Dutch oncology company developing multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates, Wednesday announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of around 5.26 million shares, at a price of $57.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be around $300 million.

The net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will be used to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, as well as for preclinical research and technology development, among others.

Merus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 shares.

The expected gross proceeds is before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the underwriters option to purchase the Option Shares.

All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Merus.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 5, subject to customary closing conditions.

In the offering, Jefferies, BofA Securities, Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint book-running managers.

On the Nasdaq, Merus shares gained 6.7 percent on Tuesday's regular trading to close at $62.42. Meanwhile, the shares fell 6.7 percent in the extended trading to $58.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.