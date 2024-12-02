Merus, Partner Therapeutics enter agreement for Zenocutuzumab commercialization

The company states: “Merus (MRUS) N.V. and Partner Therapeutics, Inc., a private, fully-integrated biotechnology company with a focus in hematology and oncology, announced they have entered into an agreement in which Merus has exclusively licensed to PTx the right to commercialize zenocutuzumab for the treatment of NRG1 fusion-positive cancer in the United States (U.S.). Under the terms of the agreement, following a specified transition period, PTx will assume full rights to U.S. commercialization of Zeno for the treatment of NRG1+ cancer. In exchange for the rights granted under the license agreement, Merus will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestones and high single-digit to low double-digit royalty payments based on the annual net sales of Zeno in NRG1+ cancer in the U.S. for any potential future sales. A Biologics License Application for Zeno is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with previously treated NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.”

