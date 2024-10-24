Merus initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Merus (MRUS) with a Buy rating and $72 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. Merus has a “best-in-class” bispecific antibody to transform the standard of care in head and neck cancer, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
