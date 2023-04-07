Stocks

Mersen (EPA:MRN) Price Target Increased by 21.66% to 52.14

April 07, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Mersen (EPA:MRN) has been revised to 52.14 / share. This is an increase of 21.66% from the prior estimate of 42.86 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.75% from the latest reported closing price of 40.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:MRN / Mersen SA Shares Held by Institutions

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRN by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRN by 6.43% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRN by 27.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRN is 0.13%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 2,614K shares.

