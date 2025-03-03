MERSANA THRPEUTIC Earnings Results: $MRSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERSANA THRPEUTIC ($MRSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $16,360,000, beating estimates of $7,826,796 by $8,533,204.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MERSANA THRPEUTIC Insider Trading Activity

MERSANA THRPEUTIC insiders have traded $MRSN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN H. JR. HUBER (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,937 shares for an estimated $91,362 .

. MOHAN BALA (SVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,763 shares for an estimated $36,321 .

. BRIAN DESCHUYTNER (SVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,201 shares for an estimated $35,981 .

. TIMOTHY B LOWINGER (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,012 shares for an estimated $35,246 .

. ALEJANDRA CARVAJAL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,065 shares for an estimated $32,903 .

. ASHISH MANDELIA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,568 shares for an estimated $20,151 .

. ANNA PROTOPAPAS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,362 shares for an estimated $16,522.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MERSANA THRPEUTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of MERSANA THRPEUTIC stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.