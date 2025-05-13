MERSANA THRPEUTIC Earnings Preview: Recent $MRSN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MERSANA THRPEUTIC ($MRSN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,956,800 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

MERSANA THRPEUTIC Insider Trading Activity

MERSANA THRPEUTIC insiders have traded $MRSN stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNA PROTOPAPAS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,362 shares for an estimated $16,522 .

. BRIAN DESCHUYTNER (SVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,514 shares for an estimated $8,831 .

. TIMOTHY B LOWINGER (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,325 shares for an estimated $8,096 .

. ALEJANDRA CARVAJAL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,378 shares for an estimated $5,753 .

. MOHAN BALA (SVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,192 shares for an estimated $5,591 .

. ASHISH MANDELIA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,352 shares for an estimated $3,854 .

. MARTIN H. JR. HUBER (President, CEO) sold 4,514 shares for an estimated $2,618

MERSANA THRPEUTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of MERSANA THRPEUTIC stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MERSANA THRPEUTIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

