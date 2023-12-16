Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.27% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersana Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRSN is 0.04%, a decrease of 25.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 118,892K shares. The put/call ratio of MRSN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 19,365K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VR Adviser holds 11,328K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,664K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 5,219K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 56.41% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 5,041K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 62.77% over the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

