Mersana Therapeutics Falls 58% After FDA Partially Holds UP-NEXT, UPGRADE -A Trials

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) are falling more than 58 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing the FDA's directions for a partial clinical hold of UP-NEXT and UPGRADE -A clinical trials, which results in the pausing of new patient enrollments. The FDA action is following reporting aggregate safety reports evaluating bleeding events. The two clinical trials are part of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that completed enrollment in October 2022. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company noted that the patients already enrolled will continue.

Mersana said it expects that FDA will request a comprehensive assessment of UpRi safety data, inclusive of bleeding events.

Currently, shares are at 4.00, down 58.11 percent from the previous close of $9.55 on a volume of 18,242,589.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.