Mersana Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRSN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.25, changing hands as low as $18.00 per share. Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRSN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.12 per share, with $29.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.43.

