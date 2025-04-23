Mersana Therapeutics Announces Presentations on Emiltatug Ledadotin at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

Mersana Therapeutics will present clinical data for Emi-Le at ASCO 2025, focusing on its use in various cancers.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. announced that presentations related to its B7-H4-directed antibody-drug conjugate, emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le), will be featured at the upcoming ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. An oral presentation on initial Phase 1 dose escalation data across various tumor types will be made by Dr. Erika Hamilton, focusing on clinical outcomes. Additionally, Dr. Hyo Han will present a poster detailing the ongoing Phase 1 dose expansion trial in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have had prior treatment, emphasizing the study design and patient enrollment. Emi-Le has shown promising initial clinical data, exhibiting tolerability and objective responses, leading to two Fast Track designations from the FDA for treating advanced TNBC and certain breast cancer types. Mersana continues its commitment to developing innovative ADCs to address unmet cancer treatment needs.

Potential Positives

Mersana Therapeutics will present significant clinical data on its experimental drug, Emi-Le, at the prestigious ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to advancing cancer treatment options.

Emi-Le has received two Fast Track designations from the FDA, indicating a streamlined development process for its use in treating advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and other specified cancer types.

The ongoing clinical trials for Emi-Le have shown promising initial results, with positive responses observed across multiple tumor types, suggesting the potential for effective treatment solutions in areas of high unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

Limited information on the efficacy and safety of Emi-Le in broader patient populations beyond early results may raise concerns about its potential success in larger clinical settings.



The press release focuses heavily on upcoming presentations rather than any concrete new data or results, which may imply a lack of significant recent developments.



Emphasis on trial design and ongoing enrollment might indicate that the company is still in early stages and not yet able to provide definitive results, leading to investor uncertainty.

FAQ

What is Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le)?

Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le) is a B7-H4-directed Dolasynthen ADC being investigated in clinical trials for various solid tumors.

When will Mersana present at ASCO 2025?

Mersana will present on June 2, 2025, during the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

What type of cancer is Emi-Le targeting?

Emi-Le is targeting triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) among other solid tumors in its clinical trials.

What results have been observed for Emi-Le?

Emi-Le has shown a generally well-tolerated profile and confirmed objective responses in different tumor types, including TNBC.

Where can I find more information about Emi-Le's clinical trial?

More information about Emi-Le's ongoing Phase 1 trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05377996).

$MRSN Insider Trading Activity

$MRSN insiders have traded $MRSN stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNA PROTOPAPAS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,362 shares for an estimated $16,522 .

. MOHAN BALA (SVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,076 shares for an estimated $9,171 .

. BRIAN DESCHUYTNER (SVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,514 shares for an estimated $8,831 .

. TIMOTHY B LOWINGER (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,325 shares for an estimated $8,096 .

. ALEJANDRA CARVAJAL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,378 shares for an estimated $5,753 .

. ASHISH MANDELIA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,352 shares for an estimated $3,854 .

. MARTIN H. JR. HUBER (President, CEO) sold 4,514 shares for an estimated $2,618

$MRSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $MRSN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the following presentations related to emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le; XMT-1660), Mersana’s B7-H4-directed Dolasynthen ADC, will be given at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3, 2025 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL:







Oral Presentation Details











Title:



Initial Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data for Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le), a Novel B7-H4-Directed Dolasynthen Antibody-Drug Conjugate



Initial Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data for Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le), a Novel B7-H4-Directed Dolasynthen Antibody-Drug Conjugate





Rapid Oral Session Title:



Developmental Therapeutics



Developmental Therapeutics





Date and Time:



Monday, June 2, 2025 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. CT



Monday, June 2, 2025 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. CT





Abstract Number:



3009



3009





Presenter:



Erika Hamilton, M.D., Director Breast Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee











This presentation will include clinical data from dose escalation and backfill cohorts across tumor types from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of Emi-Le.







Poster Presentation Details











Title:



Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le): A B7-H4-Directed Dolasynthen Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Being Investigated in Phase 1 Dose Expansion in Patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Received at Least One Prior Topoisomerase-1 Inhibitor ADC



Emiltatug Ledadotin (Emi-Le): A B7-H4-Directed Dolasynthen Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Being Investigated in Phase 1 Dose Expansion in Patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Received at Least One Prior Topoisomerase-1 Inhibitor ADC





Poster Session Title:



Breast Cancer - Metastatic



Breast Cancer - Metastatic





Date and Time:



Monday, June 2, 2025 from 9:00-12:00 p.m. CT



Monday, June 2, 2025 from 9:00-12:00 p.m. CT





Abstract Number:



TPS1141



TPS1141





Presenter:



Hyo Han, M.D., H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida











This “trial-in-progress” presentation will focus on the design of the ongoing expansion portion of Mersana’s Phase 1 clinical trial of Emi-Le that is actively enrolling patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received one to four prior treatment lines, including at least one topoisomerase-1 inhibitor ADC.





Additionally, as previously announced, an oral presentation regarding Emi-Le will be given at the ESMO Breast Cancer 2025 Annual Congress in Munich, Germany on Thursday, May 15, 2025. This presentation will focus on TNBC clinical data from dose escalation and backfill cohorts from the Phase 1 clinical trial of Emi-Le.









About









Emi-Le









Emi-Le is a B7-H4-directed Dolasynthen ADC with a precise, target-optimized drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR 6) and a proprietary auristatin payload with controlled bystander effect. This candidate is being investigated in a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial in patients with solid tumors, including breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers as well as adenoid cystic carcinoma type 1. In the initial clinical data that were reported as of a December 13, 2024 data cutoff, Emi-Le was observed to be generally well tolerated with differentiated safety and tolerability profile. Additionally, confirmed objective responses were observed across all enrolled tumor types, including in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who had previously been treated with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor (topo-1) ADC.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted two Fast Track designations to Emi-Le for the treatment of 1) adult patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and 2) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) or HER2-negative (IHC 0) disease, including TNBC, who have received a prior topo-1 ADC. For more information about Mersana’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of Emi-Le, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05377996).









About Mersana Therapeutics









Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes Emi-Le (emiltatug ledadotin; XMT-1660), a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at



www.mersana.com



.







Contact:







Jason Fredette





617-498-0020







jason.fredette@mersana.com





