Mersana To Implement 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective July 25, 2025, aiming to boost its share price and regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement.

Approved by shareholders on June 12, the move will consolidate every 25 shares into one, reducing the total outstanding common shares from about 124.8 million to roughly 5 million. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same ticker on July 28 with a new CUSIP number (59045L 205).

MRSN currently trades at $0.3301 or 18.6144% lower on the NasdaqGS.

