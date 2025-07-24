Markets
MRSN

Mersana To Implement 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

July 24, 2025 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective July 25, 2025, aiming to boost its share price and regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement.

Approved by shareholders on June 12, the move will consolidate every 25 shares into one, reducing the total outstanding common shares from about 124.8 million to roughly 5 million. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same ticker on July 28 with a new CUSIP number (59045L 205).

MRSN currently trades at $0.3301 or 18.6144% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.