"Merry Coffee": Starbucks Debuts 2019 Holiday Cups

Starbucks SBUX just debuted their highly-anticipated holiday cups for 2019, kicking off the holiday season for the coffee giant (and consumers).

Four different designs are available this year: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripes. The designs feature patterns that look like holiday wrapping paper, and were designed to “evoke mini moments of joy,” said Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative.

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers…We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present,” she continued.

Starbucks is also giving away a free reusable red cup in stores in the United States and Canada while supplies last.

The holiday menu is officially back too. Customers can now enjoy Starbucks’ Christmas Blend, first “scooped” in 1984, along with classic drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

Coffee competitors Dunkin’ Donuts DNKN and McDonald’s MCD also recently released their own holiday drinks and treats. Dunkin’s options include Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee and a Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte, while McDonald’s premiered the Cinnamon Cookie Latte, their first seasonal drink in over five years.

