Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 115%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2020, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals had US$14m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 5.6 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Merrimack Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. From a cash flow perspective, it's great to see the company's cash burn dropped by 91% over the last year. That might not be promising when it comes to business development, but it's good for the companies cash preservation. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$103m, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' US$2.5m in cash burn equates to about 2.4% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.

