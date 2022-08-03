Merrimack: Ipsen's Phase 3 Trial Of Onivyde Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) said Ipsen has reported its primary analysis of the results of phase 3 trial of Onivyde as a treatment of second line small cell lung cancer. The primary endpoint OS was not met in patients treated with Onivyde versus topotecan. However, a doubling of the secondary endpoint of objective response rate in favor of Onivyde was observed. Ipsen indicated that it will analyze the data further before making decisions about next steps.

"We will continue to monitor updates from Ipsen regarding the SCLC program," said Gary Crocker, Chairman and CEO of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

