Merrill Scoops Up $180 Million Duo from Morgan Stanley

Merrill Lynch continues its recruitment of veteran advisors with the announcement that it lured away a duo managing $180 million in client assets from Morgan Stanley. The two-person team from Huntsville, Alabama is made up of 26-year veteran Lane P. Wilson and 15-year veteran Teri E. Miller. The pair, which joined Merrill on December 9th, produced more than $1 million in combined annual revenue. At Morgan Stanley, they had been part of a larger team called the Monte Sano Group. At least 11 members of that group remained at Morgan. Wilson started his career at MML Investors Services in 1996, moved to Compass Brokerage two years later, and then moved to Wells Fargo Advisors in 2006. He spent the following 13 years at Morgan Stanley. Miller, who had also been with Morgan Stanley for 13 years, started her career at Invest Financial Corp. in 2007. The office they are joining is part of Merrill’s community markets program that launched in 2018. The program is aimed at growing and retaining brokers in branches outside of Bank of America’s footprint. According to recruiters, Merrill returned to hiring traditional brokers from its rival wirehouses with high-end deals over the summer.

