Merrill Lynch Gives Advisors a Break

(New York)

Merrill Lynch is giving its herd of advisors a break on their incentive compensation. Brokers at Merrill have a piece of incentive compensation which gives them a bonus if at least 30% of clients use three specific services. But instead of making the cut off for meeting those quotas July of this year, they have extended it to January 2021, giving brokers an extra 6 months to meet those goals. Merrill Lynch says that the change will allow advisors to focus on best serving clients in this volatile period.

FINSUM: Even with the six-month extension, given the market volatility, it will likely be difficult to cross-sell clients into new products.

