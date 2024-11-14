News & Insights

Stocks

MERLIN Properties Shows Strong Growth and Stability

November 14, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (ES:MRL) has released an update.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has reported a notable increase in operating profit of 6.7% to over €230 million in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performances across its property portfolios. The company also saw a Moody’s rating upgrade to Baa1 and approved an interim dividend of €0.18 per share. With stable occupancy rates and expanding logistics and shopping center operations, MERLIN shows resilience and growth potential in the real estate market.

For further insights into ES:MRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRPRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.