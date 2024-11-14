MERLIN Properties Shows Strong Growth and Stability

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (ES:MRL) has released an update.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has reported a notable increase in operating profit of 6.7% to over €230 million in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performances across its property portfolios. The company also saw a Moody’s rating upgrade to Baa1 and approved an interim dividend of €0.18 per share. With stable occupancy rates and expanding logistics and shopping center operations, MERLIN shows resilience and growth potential in the real estate market.

