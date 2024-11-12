News & Insights

MERLIN Properties Evaluates Impact of Proposed SOCIMI Changes

November 12, 2024 — 06:03 pm EST

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (ES:MRL) has released an update.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is assessing the impact of a proposed political agreement that could effectively dismantle the SOCIMI regime in Spain, which is akin to the REIT structure. The company is considering various strategies to protect its stakeholders and mitigate potential impacts, emphasizing the regime’s economic benefits such as eliminating double taxation and contributing to economic growth. MERLIN clarifies that neither it nor other SOCIMIs operate in the housing market, distancing itself from debates linking SOCIMIs to housing issues.

