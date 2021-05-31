US Markets

Merkel takes Macron's view that spying on allies is wrong

Contributors
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Paul Carrel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's assertion that wiretapping between allies was unacceptable after being asked about allegations Denmark helped the United States spy on her.

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's assertion that wiretapping between allies was unacceptable after being asked about allegations Denmark helped the United States spy on her.

"I can only echo the words of Emmanuel Macron," she told a news conference after a Franco-German summit. Macron, noting that the allegations related to events several years ago, said they were serious, if the reports were accurate.

"I am relieved that the Danish government, the defence minister, stated very clearly what she thought of these things and to that extent I see a good basis, not just for clarifying matters, but for really building up a trusting relationship," Merkel added.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5217;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular