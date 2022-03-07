Meritor (MTOR) Inks Pact With ConMet on Zero-Emission Trailers

Meritor, Inc. MTOR has recently signed a collaborative agreement with ConMet, per which, Meritor will manufacture purpose-built trailer suspensions and brakes, and tire inflation systems to work with ConMet's PreSet PluseHub.



The trailblazing system will allow the production of zero-emission refrigerated trailers. In order to deliver a wholesome electrified trailer solution, Meritor is redesigning its trailer suspension and drum brake, keeping in mind the compatibility aspect with ConMet's eHub. The companies will jointly evaluate the application of advanced technologies that cater to the evolving e-mobility market trends.



This partnership is testimony to the eOptimized products solution by Meritor and its dedicated efforts to bring zero-emission solutions to the commercial vehicle industry.



Notably, Meritor is to be acquired by Cummins CMI by 2022 end. The deal, which comes at a time when the demand for climate-friendly transport is on the rise, will reinforce Cummins’ electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings. It has a purchase price of $3.7 billion, out of which Cummins will pay $2.58 billion in cash. Per the agreement, the company will pay $36.50 per share in a combination of cash and debt to Meritor. The valuation price is at a premium of 48% above MTOR’s closing price on Feb 18, 2022.



The most vital aspect of the buyout is its address to mitigating climate concerns. It harps on the pressing need to incorporate de-carbonized solutions into product offerings to reduce environmental impact. Meritor’s market reputation will empower Cummins to be a provider of integrated powertrain solutions across combustion and electric power applications. By aiding Meritor’s investment in electrification and integrating development within its New Power business, Cummins seeks to offer market-leading solutions.



In its last-quarter earnings call, Meritor’s guidance has remained the same for fiscal 2022. Sales are projected in the range of $4.1-$4.3 billion. The company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in the band of $3.25-$3.75. Cash flow from operations is anticipated in the range of $275-$320 million and free cash flow in the band of $175-$200 million.



Shares of MTOR have gained 17.2% over the past year against its industry’s 47.7% decline.



