Meritor Consortium Bags GBP 16 Mln Grant To Develop Low Carbon Capability In UK Heavy Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Automobile components manufacturer Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) said on Friday that its consortium in partnership with Danfoss Editron and Electra Commercial Vehicles has bagged the Advanced Propulsion Centre's Core Competition Program in the United Kingdom to partially fund the design and production of Meritor's 17Xe electric powertrain system for heavy commercial trucks and buses.

The consortium had submitted the EPIC or Electric Powertrain Integration for heavy Commercial vehicles Project.

With this grant, the consortium has secured around 15.9 million pounds towards the 32 million pounds project target to provide a solution to commercial vehicles OEMs, helping them to meet global carbon dioxide reduction targets.

Under the project, the consortium will offer zero carbon dioxide emission potential for commercial vehicles, and other applications, all over the UK. As part of this program, Meritor will create a European Centre of Excellence for eMobility in Cwmbran, South Wales, and Danfoss Editron will set up an Innovation Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland.

This project is expected to create jobs in Europe and the UK through the two new centres and upcoming manufacturing capability.

