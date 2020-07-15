Meritor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MTOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.77, changing hands as high as $21.23 per share. Meritor Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTOR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.91 per share, with $27.1799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.