Meritage (MTH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Meritage Homes (MTH) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $2.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of -6.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Homes ordered - Total : 3,636 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3,716.

: 3,636 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3,716. Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total : $380.00 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $390.27.

: $380.00 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $390.27. Order Backlog - Total : 1,699 compared to the 1,677 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 1,699 compared to the 1,677 average estimate based on nine analysts. Homes closed - Total : 3,685 versus 3,787 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 3,685 versus 3,787 estimated by nine analysts on average. Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $394.00 compared to the $407.27 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $394.00 compared to the $407.27 average estimate based on seven analysts. Order Backlog Value - Total : $670.01 million versus $724.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $670.01 million versus $724.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Active Communities - Ending - Total : 334 versus 316 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 334 versus 316 estimated by six analysts on average. Home Orders - Average sales price - Total : $389.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $395.70.

: $389.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $395.70. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.42 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change. Revenue- Home closing : $1.4 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

: $1.4 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%. Revenue- Land closing : $16.07 million versus $5.6 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +502.9% change.

: $16.07 million versus $5.6 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +502.9% change. Revenue- Financial Services: $8.46 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Meritage here>>>

Shares of Meritage have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.