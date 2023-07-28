Meritage (MTH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Meritage Homes (MTH) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $5.02 for the same period compares to $6.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +19.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total : $442 versus $435.01 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $442 versus $435.01 estimated by nine analysts on average. Homes closed - Total : 3490 versus 2998.56 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 3490 versus 2998.56 estimated by nine analysts on average. Homes ordered - Total : 3340 compared to the 3617.31 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 3340 compared to the 3617.31 average estimate based on nine analysts. Order Backlog - Total : 3772 versus 4555.15 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3772 versus 4555.15 estimated by eight analysts on average. Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $447 compared to the $445.35 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $447 compared to the $445.35 average estimate based on seven analysts. Order Backlog Value - Total : $1.69 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion.

: $1.69 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. Home Closed Value - Central Region : $456.80 million compared to the $388.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $456.80 million compared to the $388.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. Homes closed - West Region : 997 versus 879.01 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 997 versus 879.01 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue- Home closing : $1.54 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Revenue- Land closing : $24.38 million compared to the $6.05 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +609.9% year over year.

: $24.38 million compared to the $6.05 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +609.9% year over year. Revenue- Financial Services: $6.21 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.28 million.

Shares of Meritage have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

