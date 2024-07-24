Is Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU). MHGU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.21, which compares to its industry's average of 21.77. Over the past 52 weeks, MHGU's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.79 and as low as 13.20, with a median of 17.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MHGU has a P/CF ratio of 4.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MHGU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.95. Over the past year, MHGU's P/CF has been as high as 7.84 and as low as 4.81, with a median of 5.89.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Restaurants value stock, take a look at The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS). STKS is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

The ONE Group Hospitality sports a P/B ratio of 2.40 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of -59.42. In the past 52 weeks, STKS's P/B has been as high as 3.45, as low as 1.61, with a median of 2.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Meritage Hospitality Group and The ONE Group Hospitality strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MHGU and STKS look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.