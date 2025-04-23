Meritage Homes Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) reported first-quarter net income of $122.81 million or $1.69 per share, compared to $186.02 million or $2.53 per share last year.

Total closing revenues for the quareter were $1.36 billion, compared to $1.47 billion last year.

Looking forward, the company reiterated its full-year guidance of home closing volume of 16,250 - 16,750 units, and home closing revenues of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion.

