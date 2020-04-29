Meritage Homes' (MTH) Shares Up as Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH reported impressive results in first-quarter 2020. Both earnings and home closing revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Shares of this seventh-largest public homebuilder have gained more than 9% in the after-hour trading session on Apr 28, given solid first-quarter performance despite a challenging environment in late March.



Meritage Homes’ chairman and chief executive officer Steven J. Hilton said “Though our net earnings for the first quarter more than doubled and every key operating metric showed significant year-over-year growth, we are expecting much weaker results for at least the next couple of quarters due to large parts of the economy being shut down, causing record job losses, fear and uncertainty about the future.”



Earnings & Revenue Discussion



The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 by an impressive 45.2%. Also, the reported figure increased a whopping 182% year over year from 65 cents in the prior-year quarter. The uptrend was due to solid home closing revenues, gross margins and overhead leverage, along with lower interest expense and income taxes in the first quarter.



Total revenues (including Homebuilding and Financial Services revenues) amounted to $904.9 million, up 21.4% from the year-ago level due to stronger-than-anticipated market demand through early March.



Segment Discussion



Homebuilding/Total Closing Revenues: Revenues in the segment increased 27% from the prior-year level to $901 million. Home closing revenues totaled $890.4 million, up 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to a 31% increase in volumes, partially offset by a 3% reduction in average sales price or ASP due to the shift in product mix toward lower-priced entry-level homes.



The West, Central and East regions recorded revenue growth of 38%, 34% and 10% year over year, respectively.



Homes closed during the quarter were 2,316, up 31.2% year over year. Total orders increased 23% from the prior year to 3,102 homes, backed by a 35% increase in absorptions. Of this order growth, 38% was in January and 51% in February. Total orders in March declined 8%, partially offsetting the improvement. Absorptions in each of the West and Central regions were up 41%. In the East region, absorption was 20%.



Entry-level orders contributed 61% to total order growth compared with 45% in the year-ago period. Also, entry-level orders represented 51% of total active communities at the quarter-end compared with 36% a year ago.



The value of net orders also increased 20.8% year over year to $1.18 billion. Order cancellations were flat year over year at 13%, as March cancellations increased to 16% from 12% in the prior year.



However, average community count fell to 241 from 260 a year ago.



Backlog at the end of the quarter totaled 3,568 units, up 11.6% year over year. Value of the backlog also increased 7.2% year over year.



During the quarter, home closing gross margin increased 330 basis points (bps) to 20%. This resulted in a 53% year-over-year increase in total home closing gross profit. Pre-tax margin also surged an impressive 500 bps to 9.6% from 4.6% reported in first-quarter 2019.



Land closing revenues amounted to $10.6 million, up 12% from $9.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Services: The segment’s revenues increased 21% from the prior-year level to $3.9 million.



Balance Sheet



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $797.3 million compared with $319.5 million on Dec 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents include $500 million borrowings on its $780-million revolving credit facility to provide additional flexibility in this unprecedented period.



At first quarter-end, the company had 41,500 total lots owned or under control compared with 33,800 as of Mar 31, 2019. Total inventory of spec homes was 2,703 in 2020, up from 2,205 a year ago.



Total debt to capital at the end of the quarter was 43.3% compared with 32% at 2019-end. Net debt to capital increased to 26.6% from 26.2% on Dec 31, 2019. The company repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for a total of $60.8 million in the first quarter. The company has suspended further repurchase of stocks for an indefinite period.



Revokes 2020 Guidance



Uncertainties in business operations arising from the COVID-19 outbreak prompted Meritage Homes to withdraw its previously issued 2020 guidance.



The company witnessed slower absorption and higher cancellations in mid-March, stretching into April. Since the current market conditions will likely continue for an undefined period, the company has significantly lowered investments in land acquisition and development, and spec inventory to preserve cash.



Nonetheless, the company has been undertaking several steps to continue selling, building and delivering homes by leveraging the existing digital platform and tools. It is also finding creative ways to interact with customers and other stakeholders.



The company has been dealing with customers virtually or arranging appointments in its sales offices and Studio M design centers. Also, its 24/7 mortgage pre-approval online tools are helping customers to purchase homes more quickly.



KB Home KBH reported impressive results in first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Feb 29, 2020). Earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, and registered notable improvement on a year-over-year basis.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics in most part of the quarter, backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability, had a positive impact on PulteGroup's performance.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported mixed results in second-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. Its industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and affordable product offerings across multiple brands supported the growth. However, a drop in the demand for homes in late March on a year-over-year basis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic somewhat impacted top-line growth.



