Meritage Homes (MTH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.79, changing hands as high as $130.12 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.04 per share, with $152.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.69.

