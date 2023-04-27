Meritage Homes (MTH) Q1 Earnings Beat, Margins Fall Y/Y

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2023. Both earnings and total closing revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of this leading homebuilder jumped 2.59% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 26, post earnings release.



The metrics, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s levels, thanks to ongoing macroeconomic woes.



Phillippe Lord, the CEO of MTH, said, "We believe our focus on pace over price and commitment to our spec inventory position us well to capitalize on buyer demand and continue to gain market share. We expect the undersupply of new and resale home inventory as well as favorable demographics provide a strong long-term runway for the homebuying market."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Earnings of $3.54 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 by 41% but declined 39% year over year from $5.79 posted a year ago. Lower gross margin and overhead leverage hurt the bottom line.

Total revenues (including Homebuilding and Financial Services revenues) amounted to $1.285 billion compared with $1.29 billion reported in the year-ago period.

Segment Discussion

Homebuilding: Total closing revenues totaled $1,279.3 million, slipping 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1,286.9 million. The metric beat the consensus mark of $1,012 million by 26.4%. Home closing revenues totaled $1,261.9 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1,245.5 million. This was backed by stabilizing housing demand as interest rates dipped slightly.



MTH reported 2,897 units of homes closed, up marginally from 2,858 units year over year. The average sales price (ASP) was flat from a year ago at $436,000.



Total home orders fell 10% from the prior year to 3,487 homes. In dollars, home orders fell 15% year over year to $1.5 billion on a 5% lower ASP. The decline was due to a 15% cancellation rate. Average absorptions per store was 4.2 per month, down from 4.9 per month a year ago. The average community count increased 4.2% year over year to 274.5 homes.



Entry-level buyers represented 87% of sales orders compared with 83% in the year-ago quarter.



Quarter-end backlog totaled 3,922 units, down 41% year over year. The value of the backlog also decreased by 42% year over year to $1.76 billion.



Adjusted home closing gross margin contracted by 790 basis points (bps) to 22.4% due to the combined effect of greater sales incentives and continued elevated direct costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of home closing revenues — increased 180 bps to 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Land closing revenues amounted to $17.4 million, down nearly 58% from $41.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Services: The segment’s revenues rose 23% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $5.73 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of first-quarter 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $957.2 million compared with $861.6 million on Dec 31, 2022. At the end of March 2023, 60,900 lots were owned or controlled by the company compared with 75,100 lots a year ago.



Total debt to capital was 22.1% compared with 22.6% at 2022-end. Net debt to capital was 4.5% versus 6.8% on Dec 31, 2022. MTH repurchased 93,297 shares of its common stock for $10 million during the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2023, $234.1 million shares remained under the authorized share repurchase program.



Impressively, MTH paid its first-ever cash dividend of 27 cents per share in the first quarter, totaling $9.9 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Meritage Homes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Masco Corporation MAS reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2023. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing actions and operational improvements.



On the other hand, adjusted earnings and net sales declined on a year-over-year basis due to supply-chain challenges and inflation headwinds.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported impressive results for first-quarter 2023, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis.



The upside in AWI’s first quarter results was driven by double-digit sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in the Mineral Fiber segment.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM started 2023 on an impressive note. The company reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The company witnessed solid gross orders, closings and margins in the first quarter and posted a 28% increase in earnings per share (EPS) and a 12-month return on equity of 32%.

