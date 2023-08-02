Meritage Homes (MTH) Price Target Increased by 11.68% to 174.13

The average one-year price target for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) has been revised to 174.13 / share. This is an increase of 11.68% from the prior estimate of 155.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 139.38 to a high of 225.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from the latest reported closing price of 148.95 / share.

Meritage Homes Declares $0.27 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $148.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.23%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 42,575K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,665K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,462K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 19.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,347K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,102K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 10.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Meritage Homes Background Information

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

