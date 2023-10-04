Meritage Homes (FRA:MEY) Price Target Increased by 9.70% to 175.92

The average one-year price target for Meritage Homes (FRA:MEY) has been revised to 175.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 160.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152.97 to a high of 220.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.97% from the latest reported closing price of 115.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEY is 0.25%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 43,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,575K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 14.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,224K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,087K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,012K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 54.17% over the last quarter.

