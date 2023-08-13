Meritage Homes (FRA:MEY) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 158.99

The average one-year price target for Meritage Homes (FRA:MEY) has been revised to 158.99 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 141.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.26 to a high of 206.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.22% from the latest reported closing price of 124.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEY is 0.24%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 41,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,665K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 21.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,347K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,102K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 10.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 973K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 50.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEY by 21.61% over the last quarter.

