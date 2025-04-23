MERITAGE HOMES Earnings Results: $MTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERITAGE HOMES ($MTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, missing estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,357,530,000, beating estimates of $1,350,251,456 by $7,278,544.

MERITAGE HOMES Insider Trading Activity

MERITAGE HOMES insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939 .

. CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

MERITAGE HOMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of MERITAGE HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MERITAGE HOMES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

MERITAGE HOMES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $103.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $117.5 on 10/31/2024

