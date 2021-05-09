Meritage Homes Corporation's (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bounce 26% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 96% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Meritage Homes' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.1x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 21x and even P/E's above 40x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Meritage Homes has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:MTH Price Based on Past Earnings May 9th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Meritage Homes' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Meritage Homes' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Meritage Homes' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 66% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 218% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.5% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Meritage Homes is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Meritage Homes' recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Meritage Homes' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Meritage Homes has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Meritage Homes. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

