Meritage Homes Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Highlighting Revenue Decline and Strategic Adjustments

Meritage Homes reported mixed Q2 2025 results, with modest home sales growth but declining revenue and earnings amid challenging market conditions.

Meritage Homes Corporation, the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., reported its second-quarter results for 2025, revealing significant challenges in the current housing market, including elevated mortgage rates and reduced consumer confidence. The company closed 4,170 homes, a slight increase from the same period last year, but experienced a 5% drop in home closing revenue to $1.62 billion and a 37% decline in net earnings to $147 million. The average sales price of homes also fell by 6%. Despite these challenges, Meritage reported a year-over-year increase in community count and strong home sales absorption rates. Management noted adjustments in capital allocation, reducing land acquisition spending while increasing cash returned to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. The company also emphasized its liquidity position, with $930 million in cash and a strategy focused on move-in ready homes to remain competitive.

Potential Positives

Meritage Homes achieved a solid performance with 3,914 homes sold in the second quarter, reflecting a 3% increase in orders year-over-year despite challenging market conditions.

The company reported a significant cash reserve of $930 million, providing strong liquidity and a healthy financial position for future investments and operations.

Meritage increased its cash returns to shareholders, paying $31 million in dividends and significantly increasing stock repurchases to $45 million, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

Management expressed confidence in their market strategy, focusing on move-in ready homes, which positions the company favorably in the current housing market landscape.

Potential Negatives

Decline in net earnings by 37% compared to the same quarter last year, predominantly due to lower gross margins and increased SG&A expenses.

Significant drop in ending backlog of homes, down 36% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in future sales and revenue streams.

Home closing gross margin decreased by 480 basis points, reflecting higher costs and increased use of financing incentives, which may affect profitability going forward.

FAQ

What were Meritage Homes' second quarter results for 2025?

Meritage reported 4,170 homes closed, generating $1.6 billion in revenue, a 5% decrease year-over-year.

How did home orders change in the second quarter of 2025?

Home orders increased by 3% to 3,914 units, reflecting a 7% increase in average community count.

What was the average sales price for homes closed in Q2 2025?

The average sales price for homes closed in the second quarter of 2025 was $387,000, a 6% decrease from the previous year.

What financial strategies did Meritage Homes implement in 2025?

Meritage reduced land acquisition spending to $509 million and increased cash returns to shareholders to $76 million.

What are the key highlights from Meritage Homes' financial performance?

Net earnings were $147 million ($2.04 per diluted share), down 37% from the previous year, impacted by lower gross margins.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . JOSEPH KEOUGH purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $264,640

ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939 .

. CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$MTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rafe Jadrosich from B of A Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $70.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $77.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2025.



















Summary Operating Results (unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025













2024













% Chg













2025













2024













% Chg











Homes closed (units)













4,170













4,118









1





%













7,586













7,625









(1)





%









Home closing revenue









$





1,615,709









$





1,693,738









(5)





%









$





2,957,813









$





3,159,834









(6)





%









Average sales price — closings









$





387









$





411









(6)





%









$





390









$





414









(6)





%









Home orders (units)













3,914













3,799









3





%













7,790













7,790









0





%









Home order value









$





1,547,438









$





1,573,456









(2)





%









$





3,105,615









$





3,204,651









(3)





%









Average sales price — orders









$





395









$





414









(5)





%









$





399









$





411









(3)





%









Ending backlog (units)





































1,748













2,714









(36)





%









Ending backlog value

































$





695,476









$





1,109,687









(37)





%









Average sales price — backlog

































$





398









$





409









(3)





%









Earnings before income taxes









$





193,060









$





297,361









(35)





%









$





353,219









$





531,376









(34)





%









Net earnings









$





146,879









$





231,555









(37)





%









$





269,685









$





417,571









(35)





%









Diluted EPS









$





2.04









$





3.15









(35)





%









$





3.73









$





5.68









(34)





%



















































































MANAGEMENT COMMENTS







"Meritage delivered a solid performance in the second quarter of 2025 with 3,914 homes sold generating a strong average absorption pace of 4.3 net sales per month on our improved average community count of 301. We were able to navigate the challenging selling conditions despite elevated mortgage interest rates and weakened consumer confidence," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "We believe our go-to market strategy of move-in ready inventory will allow us to remain competitive in the changing environment and focus on growing market share."





"Our improved cycle times and spec strategy drove 4,170 closings this quarter, with more than half of these deliveries coming from intra-quarter sales, translating to a backlog conversion rate of 208%," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "We generated home closing revenue of $1.6 billion and achieved home closing gross margin of 21.4% excluding $4.2 million in terminated land deal charges, which contributed to diluted EPS of $2.04. We increased our book value per share 10% year-over-year and generated a return on equity of 12.5% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025."*





"Aligning our capital allocation with the current market conditions, we reduced our land acquisition and development spend to $509 million this quarter, targeting around $2.0 billion for the full year, down from $2.5 billion previously. We also increased our return of cash to shareholders beyond our guidance to $76 million in second quarter 2025 spend on cash dividends and share repurchases—tripling our quarterly buyback commitment," concluded Mr. Lord. "We believe we were well-positioned from a liquidity perspective at June 30, 2025 with cash of $930 million and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 14.6%."







SECOND





QUARTER RESULTS









Orders of 3,914 homes for the second quarter of 2025 increased 3% year-over-year as a result of a 7% increase in average community count and partially offset by a 4% decrease in average absorption pace. Second quarter 2025 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $395,000 was down 5% from the second quarter of 2024 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.









The 5% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to $1.6 billion was the result of a 6% decrease in ASP on closings to $387,000, which was partially offset by a 1% higher home closing volume of 4,170 homes. ASP on closings were primarily impacted by greater utilization of financing incentives this year.









Home closing gross margin of 21.1% decreased 480 bps in the second quarter of 2025 from 25.9% in the prior year due to increased utilization of financing incentives as well as higher lot costs and terminated land deal walk-away charges, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs. Second quarter 2025 home closing gross margin included $4.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges, adjusted home closing gross margin was 21.4% and 26.0% for second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.









Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of second quarter 2025 home closing revenue were 10.2% compared to 9.3% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of higher commissions, start-up overhead costs of newer divisions and maintenance costs related to increased spec inventory, as well as reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue.









The second quarter effective income tax rate was 23.9% in 2025 compared to 22.1% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.









Net earnings were $147 million ($2.04 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025, a 37% decrease from $232 million ($3.15 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2024, mainly resulting from lower gross margins as well as higher SG&A and tax rates.













YEAR TO DATE RESULTS









Total sales orders for the first six months of 2025 were flat year-over-year, reflecting a 7% increase in average communities and a 6% decrease in average absorption pace compared to the first half of 2024.









Home closing revenue decreased 6% in the first six months of 2025 to $3.0 billion, mainly driven by a 6% decrease in ASP on closings and a 1% decline in home closing volume. ASP on closings for the first six months of 2025 reflected greater utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year.









Home closing gross margin of 21.5% decreased 440 bps in the first half of 2025 from 25.9% in the prior year due to greater utilization of financing incentives, higher lot costs, reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, and increased terminated land deal walk-away charges, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs. Year to date 2025 home closing gross margin included $5.6 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges, adjusted home closing gross margin was 21.7% and 25.9% for the first half 2025 and 2024, respectively.









SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue was 10.7% in the first half of 2025 compared to 9.8% in the prior year, primarily as a result of higher commissions and maintenance costs related to increased spec inventory as well as reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue.









The effective income tax rate in the first six months of 2025 was 23.6% compared to 21.4% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.









Net earnings were $270 million ($3.73 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2025, a 35% decrease from $418 million ($5.68 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2024, primarily reflecting lower home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as higher SG&A and tax rates.













BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY









Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 totaled $930 million, reflecting $492 million of net proceeds from the issuance of senior notes in the first quarter of 2025. This compared to cash and cash equivalents of $652 million at December 31, 2024.



Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $509 million and $576 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Approximately 81,900 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2025, compared to approximately 70,800 total lots as of June 30, 2024. Nearly 1,800 net new lots were added in the second quarter of 2025, representing an estimated 16 future communities. During the quarter, we terminated nearly 1,800 lots, compared to approximately 1,000 lots in the second quarter of 2024.



Second quarter 2025 ending community count of 312 was up 9% compared to prior year and up 8% compared to the first quarter of 2025.



Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 25.8% and 14.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, which compared to 20.6% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.



The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.43 per share totaling $31 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compared to $0.375 per share totaling $27 million in the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date dividends paid were $61 million and $54 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 674,124 shares of stock, or 0.9% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $45 million. For the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,279,440 shares of stock, or 1.8% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $90 million. As of June 30, 2025, $219 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.



Subsequent to the second quarter of 2025, the Company refinanced the revolving credit facility to extend its maturity from 2029 to 2030.



On January 2, 2025, we completed a two-for-one stock split (the "Stock Split") of Meritage's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. All share and per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively restated to reflect the Stock Split for the second quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2024.













CONFERENCE CALL







Management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 24, 2025. To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.





* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net earnings for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters.



















Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Income Statements









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

























2025





















2024

















Change $













Change %













Homebuilding:











































Home closing revenue





$





1,615,709













$





1,693,738













$





(78,029





)









(5)





%













Land closing revenue









8,277

















—

















8,277













n/a













Total closing revenue









1,623,986

















1,693,738

















(69,752





)









(4)





%













Cost of home closings









(1,274,381





)













(1,254,232





)













20,149













2





%













Cost of land closings









(8,996





)













—

















8,996













n/a













Total cost of closings









(1,283,377





)













(1,254,232





)













29,145













2





%













Home closing gross profit









341,328

















439,506

















(98,178





)









(22)





%













Land closing gross loss









(719





)













—

















(719





)









n/a













Total closing gross profit









340,609

















439,506

















(98,897





)









(23)





%











Financial Services:











































Revenue









9,425

















8,311

















1,114













13





%













Expense









(4,656





)













(3,924





)













732













19





%













Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net









842

















450

















392













87





%













Financial services profit









5,611

















4,837

















774













16





%









Commissions and other sales costs









(108,830





)













(104,665





)













4,165













4





%









General and administrative expenses









(55,183





)













(53,184





)













1,999













4





%









Interest expense









—

















—

















—













—





%









Other income, net









10,853

















11,498

















(645





)









(6)





%









Loss on early extinguishment of debt









—

















(631





)













(631





)









n/a









Earnings before income taxes









193,060

















297,361

















(104,301





)









(35)





%









Provision for income taxes









(46,181





)













(65,806





)













(19,625





)









(30)





%









Net earnings





$





146,879













$





231,555













$





(84,676





)









(37)





%















































Earnings per common share:













































Basic

























Change $ or shares













Change %















Earnings per common share





$





2.06













$





3.19













$





(1.13





)









(35)





%













Weighted average shares outstanding









71,456

















72,644

















(1,188





)









(2)





%















Diluted











































Earnings per common share





$





2.04













$





3.15













$





(1.11





)









(35)





%













Weighted average shares outstanding









71,900

















73,436

















(1,536





)









(2)





%







































































Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025





















2024

















Change $













Change %













Homebuilding:











































Home closing revenue





$





2,957,813













$





3,159,834













$





(202,021





)









(6)





%













Land closing revenue









23,698

















2,305

















21,393













928





%













Total closing revenue









2,981,511

















3,162,139

















(180,628





)









(6)





%













Cost of home closings









(2,320,835





)













(2,342,370





)













(21,535





)









(1)





%













Cost of land closings









(21,252





)













(2,298





)













18,954













825





%













Total cost of closings









(2,342,087





)













(2,344,668





)













(2,581





)









—





%













Home closing gross profit









636,978

















817,464

















(180,486





)









(22)





%













Land closing gross profit









2,446

















7

















2,439













34,843





%













Total closing gross profit









639,424

















817,471

















(178,047





)









(22)





%











Financial Services:











































Revenue









16,507

















14,664

















1,843













13





%













Expense









(8,848





)













(6,927





)













1,921













28





%













Earnings/(loss) from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net









1,515

















(3,590





)













5,105













(142)





%













Financial services profit









9,174

















4,147

















5,027













121





%









Commissions and other sales costs









(203,550





)













(206,215





)













(2,665





)









(1)





%









General and administrative expenses









(112,180





)













(103,916





)













8,264













8





%









Interest expense









—

















—

















—













n/a









Other income, net









20,351

















20,520

















(169





)









(1)





%









Loss on early extinguishment of debt









—

















(631





)













(631





)









n/a









Earnings before income taxes









353,219

















531,376

















(178,157





)









(34)





%









Provision for income taxes









(83,534





)













(113,805





)













(30,271





)









(27)





%









Net earnings





$





269,685













$





417,571













$





(147,886





)









(35)





%















































Earnings per common share:













































Basic

























Change $ or shares













Change %















Earnings per common share





$





3.76













$





5.75













$





(1.99





)









(35)





%













Weighted average shares outstanding









71,684

















72,634

















(950





)









(1)





%















Diluted











































Earnings per common share





$





3.73













$





5.68













$





(1.95





)









(34)





%













Weighted average shares outstanding









72,246

















73,476

















(1,230





)









(2)





%































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share data)









(Unaudited)





























June 30,





2025













December 31,





2024













Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





930,463









$





651,555









Other receivables













270,836













256,282









Real estate



(1)















5,963,674













5,728,775









Deposits on real estate under option or contract













221,359













192,405









Investments in unconsolidated entities













34,676













28,735









Property and equipment, net













46,449













47,285









Deferred tax asset, net













52,397













54,524









Prepaids, other assets and goodwill













236,515













203,093









Total assets









$





7,756,369









$





7,162,654











Liabilities:



























Accounts payable









$





242,081









$





212,477









Accrued liabilities













406,436













452,213









Home sale deposits













10,949













20,513









Loans payable and other borrowings













26,120













29,343









Senior and convertible senior notes, net













1,801,609













1,306,535









Total liabilities













2,487,195













2,021,081











Stockholders' Equity:



























Preferred stock













—













—









Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 71,156,138 and 71,921,972 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













712













360









Additional paid-in capital













62,084













143,036









Retained earnings













5,206,378













4,998,177









Total stockholders’ equity













5,269,174













5,141,573









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





7,756,369









$





7,162,654















(1)





Real estate – Allocated costs:



























Homes completed and under construction









$





2,420,455









$





2,375,639









Finished home sites and home sites under development













3,543,219













3,353,136









Total real estate









$





5,963,674









$





5,728,775























Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net earnings









$





269,685













$





417,571













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













12,612

















12,812













Stock-based compensation













9,922

















10,832













Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities













(2,164





)













(2,627





)









Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities













2,116

















2,778













Other













7,827

















4,697













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Increase in real estate













(224,617





)













(450,551





)









Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract













(30,415





)













(45,576





)









(Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets













(43,264





)













24,237













Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities













(21,013





)













(12,965





)









(Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits













(9,564





)













2,775













Net cash used in operating activities













(28,875





)













(36,017





)











Cash flows from investing activities:



























Investments in unconsolidated entities













(9,377





)













(6,611





)









Purchases of property and equipment













(12,359





)













(13,158





)









Proceeds from sales of property and equipment













126

















130













Maturities/sales of investments and securities













750

















750













Payments to purchase investments and securities













(750





)













(750





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(21,610





)













(19,639





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings













(11,213





)













(7,445





)









Repayment of senior notes













—

















(250,695





)









Proceeds from issuance of senior notes













497,195

















575,000













Payment of debt issuance costs













(5,106





)













(17,303





)









Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes













—

















(61,790





)









Dividends paid













(61,484





)













(54,484





)









Repurchase of shares













(89,999





)













(55,933





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













329,393

















127,350















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents















278,908

















71,694















Beginning cash and cash equivalents















651,555

















921,227















Ending cash and cash equivalents











$





930,463













$





992,921



























Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Operating Data









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)



















We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Effective January 1, 2025, the Tennessee homebuilding operating segment has been reclassified from the East reporting segment to the Central reporting segment for the purpose of making operational and resource decisions and assessing financial performance. Prior period balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reclassification. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:







West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah



Central: Tennessee and Texas



East: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina

























Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025













2024





















Homes













Value













Homes













Value













Homes Closed:











































West Region









1,165









$





549,205









1,265









$





622,837









Central Region









1,374













480,425









1,440













528,380









East Region









1,631













586,079









1,413













542,521











Total













4,170













$









1,615,709













4,118













$









1,693,738













Homes Ordered:











































West Region









1,001









$





484,756









1,114









$





557,296









Central Region









1,298













475,275









1,274













471,064









East Region









1,615













587,407









1,411













545,096











Total













3,914













$









1,547,438













3,799













$









1,573,456













Order Backlog:











































West Region









366









$





182,308









751









$





367,436









Central Region









583













220,889









880













329,377









East Region









799













292,279









1,083













412,874











Total













1,748













$









695,476













2,714













$









1,109,687

































Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025













2024





















Homes













Value













Homes













Value













Homes Closed:











































West Region









2,163









$





1,028,841









2,279









$





1,138,469









Central Region









2,561













892,962









2,735













1,012,150









East Region









2,862













1,036,010









2,611













1,009,215











Total













7,586













$









2,957,813













7,625













$









3,159,834













Homes Ordered:











































West Region









2,094









$





1,024,350









2,284









$





1,138,101









Central Region









2,663













964,435









2,774













1,027,223









East Region









3,033













1,116,830









2,732













1,039,327











Total













7,790

















3,105,615













7,790

















3,204,651













Order Backlog:











































West Region









366









$





182,308









751









$





367,436









Central Region









583













220,889









880













329,377









East Region









799













292,279









1,083













412,874











Total













1,748













$









695,476













2,714













$









1,109,687





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024





















Ending













Average













Ending













Average













Ending













Average













Ending













Average













Active Communities:







































































West Region





85









85.0









85









84.0









85









87.0









85









81.9









Central Region





85









83.5









90









92.0









85









85.6









90









94.3









East Region





142









132.5









112









105.0









142









125.2









112









101.0











Total









312













301.0













287













281.0













312













297.8













287













277.2

























Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Supplement and Non-GAAP information









(Unaudited)





















Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Depreciation and amortization





$





6,663













$





6,774













$





12,612













$





12,812



















































Summary of Capitalized Interest:







































Capitalized interest, beginning of period





$





57,107













$





54,227













$





53,678













$





54,516













Interest incurred









19,995

















14,327

















34,709

















27,252













Interest expensed









—

















—

















—

















—













Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings









(13,288





)













(14,227





)













(24,573





)













(27,441





)









Capitalized interest, end of period





$





63,814













$





54,327













$





63,814













$





54,327



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):





















Debt-to-Capital Ratios

















June 30,





2025













December 31,





2024











Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings





$





1,827,729













$





1,335,878













Stockholders' equity









5,269,174

















5,141,573













Total capital





$





7,096,903













$





6,477,451













Debt-to-capital









25.8





%













20.6





%





























Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings





$





1,827,729













$





1,335,878













Less: cash and cash equivalents









(930,463





)













(651,555





)









Net debt





$





897,266













$





684,323













Stockholders’ equity









5,269,174

















5,141,573













Total net capital





$





6,166,440













$





5,825,896













Net debt-to-capital (1)









14.6





%













11.7





%





















(1)





Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.























About Meritage Homes Corporation







Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.





Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.





For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.





The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and our future results, including our ability to increase our market share.





Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.











Contacts:







Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications













(480) 515-8979 (office)













investors@meritagehomes.com







