Meritage Homes Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Meritage Homes reports Q1 2025 earnings, with revenue and net earnings declining year-over-year amid a slowing housing market.

Meritage Homes Corporation, one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, announced its first quarter results for 2025, showing a 3% decline in home closings to 3,416 units compared to the same period in 2024, with total home closing revenue falling by 8% to approximately $1.34 billion. The average sales price for homes closed also decreased by 6% to $393,000. Despite these drops, the company reported strong sales with nearly 3,900 homes ordered in the first quarter and a backlog conversion rate of 221%. Net earnings fell by 34% to $122.8 million, largely due to lower revenues and higher tax rates. Meritage remains optimistic about its position in the market, citing sustainable demand for affordable homes, increased liquidity, and plans for continued investment and shareholder returns, as evidenced by its recent debt issuance and aggressive land acquisition strategy.

Potential Positives

Meritage Homes reported a strong backlog conversion rate of 221%, an all-time high for the company, indicating efficient sales management and customer demand.

The company generated a return on equity of 14.5% as of March 31, 2025, demonstrating effective use of shareholders' equity to generate profit.

Despite challenges, the company increased its book value per share by 11% year-over-year, showcasing financial resilience and growth.

Meritage maintained a robust balance sheet with $1 billion in cash and a low net debt-to-capital ratio of 13.7%, providing financial stability and flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Home closing revenue decreased by 8% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in sales performance.

Net earnings for the first quarter dropped by 34% compared to the previous year, raising concerns about profitability and financial health.

Ending backlog (units) decreased by 34% year-over-year, suggesting a weakening demand for new homes and potential future revenue challenges.

FAQ

What were Meritage Homes' first quarter earnings for 2025?

Meritage Homes reported net earnings of $122.8 million, down 34% from $186 million in 2024.

How many homes did Meritage Homes close in Q1 2025?

Meritage Homes closed 3,416 homes in the first quarter of 2025, a 3% decrease year-over-year.

What is the average sales price of homes for Meritage in Q1 2025?

The average sales price for homes closed in Q1 2025 was $393,000, down 6% from 2024.

What is Meritage Homes' outlook for 2025?

Meritage Homes projects a home closing volume of 16,250 to 16,750 units for the full year 2025.

What is Meritage Homes' strategy to capture market share?

The company focuses on affordability and move-in ready inventory to meet sustainable homebuying demand.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2025.























Summary Operating Results (unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024













% Chg











Homes closed (units)









3,416













3,507









(3)%









Home closing revenue





$





1,342,104









$





1,466,096









(8)%









Average sales price — closings





$





393









$





418









(6)%









Home orders (units)









3,876













3,991









(3)%









Home order value





$





1,558,177









$





1,631,195









(4)%









Average sales price — orders





$





402









$





409









(2)%









Ending backlog (units)









2,004













3,033









(34)%









Ending backlog value





$





812,358









$





1,244,257









(35)%









Average sales price — backlog





$





405









$





410









(1)%









Earnings before income taxes





$





160,159









$





234,015









(32)%









Net earnings





$





122,806









$





186,016









(34)%









Diluted EPS





$





1.69









$





2.53









(33)%



















































































MANAGEMENT COMMENTS







"Meritage had a healthy start to 2025, selling almost 3,900 homes in the first quarter despite a slower start to the year. We achieved an average absorption pace of 4.4 net sales per month this quarter, overcoming still-elevated mortgage rates and increasing macroeconomic concerns," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "As a result of favorable demographics and the limited supply of homes at affordable price points, the new home market is experiencing sustainable homebuying demand. With our focus on affordability and move-in ready inventory, we believe we are well-positioned to capture additional market share."





"With over 60% of this quarter's closings also sold during this quarter, our backlog conversion rate was yet another all-time high for the company of 221%, reflecting the benefit of our strategic pivot," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our 3,416 deliveries this quarter generated home closing revenue of $1.3 billion and we achieved home closing gross margin of 22.0%, which contributed to diluted EPS of $1.69. We increased our book value per share 11% year-over-year and generated a return on equity of 14.5% as of March 31, 2025."*





"We issued $500 million of new debt this quarter as we work to maintain a balance between investing in our growth and returning cash to shareholders. Our land acquisition and development spend totaled $465 million this quarter, as we put nearly 2,200 net new lots under control. We also spent about $76 million on cash dividends and share repurchases," concluded Mr. Lord. "At March 31, 2025, our balance sheet remained strong, with ample liquidity and nothing drawn under our revolving credit facility. We ended the quarter with cash of $1 billion and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 13.7%."







FIRST





QUARTER RESULTS









Orders of 3,876 homes for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 3% year-over-year as a result of a 10% decrease in average absorption pace which was partially offset by a 7% increase in average community count. First quarter 2025 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $402,000 was down 2% from the first quarter of 2024 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.











Orders of 3,876 homes for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 3% year-over-year as a result of a 10% decrease in average absorption pace which was partially offset by a 7% increase in average community count. First quarter 2025 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $402,000 was down 2% from the first quarter of 2024 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.



The 8% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.3 billion was the result of declines in both home closing volume of 3,416 homes and ASP on closings of $393,000 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.











The 8% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.3 billion was the result of declines in both home closing volume of 3,416 homes and ASP on closings of $393,000 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.



Home closing gross margin of 22.0% decreased 380 bps in the first quarter of 2025 from 25.8% in the prior year due to increased utilization of financing incentives, reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, and higher lot costs, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs.











Home closing gross margin of 22.0% decreased 380 bps in the first quarter of 2025 from 25.8% in the prior year due to increased utilization of financing incentives, reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, and higher lot costs, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs.



The financial services profit of $4 million included $400,000 in write-offs related to rate buydown expiration costs in the first quarter of 2025. The financial services loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2024 had $6 million of similar write-offs.











The financial services profit of $4 million included $400,000 in write-offs related to rate buydown expiration costs in the first quarter of 2025. The financial services loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2024 had $6 million of similar write-offs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of first quarter 2025 home closing revenue were 11.3% compared to 10.4% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, as well as greater spend on technology and start-up overhead costs for our new Gulf Coast and Huntsville divisions in advance of a full quarter's contribution of home closings. As a percentage of home closing revenue, commissions were relatively flat year-over-year despite the tougher selling environment.











Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of first quarter 2025 home closing revenue were 11.3% compared to 10.4% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, as well as greater spend on technology and start-up overhead costs for our new Gulf Coast and Huntsville divisions in advance of a full quarter's contribution of home closings. As a percentage of home closing revenue, commissions were relatively flat year-over-year despite the tougher selling environment.



The first quarter effective income tax rate was 23.3% in 2025 compared to 20.5% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.











The first quarter effective income tax rate was 23.3% in 2025 compared to 20.5% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.



Net earnings were $123 million ($1.69 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2025, a 34% decrease from $186 million ($2.53 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2024, mainly resulting from lower home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as a higher tax rate.









BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY









Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 totaled $1 billion, compared to $652 million at December 31, 2024.











Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 totaled $1 billion, compared to $652 million at December 31, 2024.



Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $465 million and $363 million for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.











Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $465 million and $363 million for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Approximately 84,200 lots were owned or controlled as of March 31, 2025, compared to approximately 66,400 total lots as of March 31, 2024. Nearly 2,200 net new lots were added in the first quarter of 2025, representing an estimated 19 future communities.











Approximately 84,200 lots were owned or controlled as of March 31, 2025, compared to approximately 66,400 total lots as of March 31, 2024. Nearly 2,200 net new lots were added in the first quarter of 2025, representing an estimated 19 future communities.



First quarter 2025 ending community count was 290 compared to 275 at March 31, 2024 and 292 at December 31, 2024.











First quarter 2025 ending community count was 290 compared to 275 at March 31, 2024 and 292 at December 31, 2024.



Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 26.1% and 13.7%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, which compared to 20.6% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.











Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 26.1% and 13.7%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, which compared to 20.6% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.



On January 2, 2025, we completed a two-for-one stock split (the "Stock Split") of Meritage's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. All share and per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively restated to reflect the Stock Split for the first quarter 2024 period.











On January 2, 2025, we completed a two-for-one stock split (the "Stock Split") of Meritage's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. All share and per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively restated to reflect the Stock Split for the first quarter 2024 period.



The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.43 per share totaling $31 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compared to $0.375 per share totaling $27 million in the first quarter of 2024.











The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.43 per share totaling $31 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compared to $0.375 per share totaling $27 million in the first quarter of 2024.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 605,316 shares of stock, or 0.8% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $45 million. As of March 31, 2025, $264 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.











During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 605,316 shares of stock, or 0.8% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $45 million. As of March 31, 2025, $264 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company issued $500 million of 5.650% senior notes due 2035.









GUIDANCE















The Company is reiterating the following guidance for full year 2025:





























Full Year 2025













Home closing volume





16,250-16,750 units









Home closing revenue





$6.6-6.9 billion



































CONFERENCE CALL







Management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 24, 2025. To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.





* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net earnings for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters.































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Income Statements









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Change $













Change %













Homebuilding:







































Home closing revenue





$





1,342,104













$





1,466,096













$





(123,992





)









(8





)%









Land closing revenue









15,421

















2,305

















13,116













569





%









Total closing revenue









1,357,525

















1,468,401

















(110,876





)









(8





)%









Cost of home closings









(1,046,454





)













(1,088,138





)













(41,684





)









(4





)%









Cost of land closings









(12,256





)













(2,298





)













9,958













433





%









Total cost of closings









(1,058,710





)













(1,090,436





)













(31,726





)









(3





)%









Home closing gross profit









295,650

















377,958

















(82,308





)









(22





)%









Land closing gross profit









3,165

















7

















3,158













45,114





%









Total closing gross profit









298,815

















377,965

















(79,150





)









(21





)%











Financial Services:







































Revenue









7,082

















6,353

















729













11





%









Expense









(4,192





)













(3,003





)













1,189













40





%









Earnings/(loss) from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net









673

















(4,040





)













4,713













(117





)%









Financial services profit/(loss)









3,563

















(690





)













4,253













(616





)%









Commissions and other sales costs









(94,720





)













(101,550





)













(6,830





)









(7





)%









General and administrative expenses









(56,997





)













(50,732





)













6,265













12





%









Interest expense









—

















—

















—













—





%









Other income, net









9,498

















9,022

















476













5





%









Earnings before income taxes









160,159

















234,015

















(73,856





)









(32





)%









Provision for income taxes









(37,353





)













(47,999





)













(10,646





)









(22





)%









Net earnings





$





122,806













$





186,016













$





(63,210





)









(34





)%















































Earnings per common share:









































Basic

























Change $ or shares













Change %











Earnings per common share





$





1.71













$





2.56













$





(0.85





)









(33





)%









Weighted average shares outstanding









71,915

















72,622

















(707





)









(1





)%











Diluted







































Earnings per common share





$





1.69













$





2.53













$





(0.84





)









(33





)%









Weighted average shares outstanding









72,650

















73,558

















(908





)









(1





)%



















































































































































































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated





Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share data)









(Unaudited)





































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,011,652









$





651,555









Other receivables









262,103













256,282









Real estate



(1)











5,800,954













5,728,775









Deposits on real estate under option or contract









254,546













192,405









Investments in unconsolidated entities









31,288













28,735









Property and equipment, net









47,015













47,285









Deferred tax asset, net









54,145













54,524









Prepaids, other assets and goodwill









238,515













203,093









Total assets





$





7,700,218









$





7,162,654











Liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





229,845









$





212,477









Accrued liabilities









422,711













452,213









Home sale deposits









17,650













20,513









Loans payable and other borrowings









35,183













29,343









Senior and convertible senior notes, net









1,800,085













1,306,535









Total liabilities









2,505,474













2,021,081











Stockholders' Equity:























Preferred stock









—













—









Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 71,830,262 and 71,921,972 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









718













360









Additional paid-in capital









103,930













143,036









Retained earnings









5,090,096













4,998,177









Total stockholders’ equity









5,194,744













5,141,573









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





7,700,218









$





7,162,654







































(1)





Real estate – Allocated costs:























Homes completed and under construction





$





2,454,275









$





2,375,639









Finished home sites and home sites under development









3,346,679













3,353,136









Total real estate





$





5,800,954









$





5,728,775



























































































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net earnings





$





122,806













$





186,016













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









5,949

















6,038













Stock-based compensation









6,325

















6,114













Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities









(626





)













(972





)









Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities









588

















985













Other









1,922

















1,001













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Increase in real estate









(60,821





)













(193,431





)









Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract









(62,179





)













(11,449





)









(Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets









(37,636





)













53,769













(Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(16,041





)













27,668













(Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits









(2,863





)













6,191













Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities









(42,576





)













81,930















Cash flows from investing activities:























Investments in unconsolidated entities









(5,850





)













(1,586





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(5,592





)













(6,258





)









Proceeds from sales of property and equipment









29

















79













Net cash used in investing activities









(11,413





)













(7,765





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings









(2,150





)













(6,922





)









Proceeds from issuance of senior notes









497,195

















—













Payment of debt issuance costs









(5,073





)













—













Dividends paid









(30,887





)













(27,239





)









Repurchase of shares









(44,999





)













(55,933





)









Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities









414,086

















(90,094





)











Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











360,097

















(15,929





)











Beginning cash and cash equivalents











651,555

















921,227















Ending cash and cash equivalents







$





1,011,652













$





905,298







































































































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Operating Data









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)



















We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Effective January 1, 2025, the Tennessee homebuilding operating segment has been reclassified from the East reporting segment to the Central reporting segment for the purpose of making operational and resource decisions and assessing financial performance. Prior period balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reclassification. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:







West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah



West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah



Central: Tennessee and Texas



Central: Tennessee and Texas



East: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024

















Homes













Value













Homes













Value













Homes Closed:







































West Region





998









$





479,636









1,014









$





515,632









Central Region





1,187













412,537









1,295













483,770









East Region





1,231













449,931









1,198













466,694











Total









3,416













$









1,342,104













3,507













$









1,466,096













Homes Ordered:







































West Region





1,093









$





539,594









1,170









$





580,805









Central Region





1,365













489,160









1,500













556,159









East Region





1,418













529,423









1,321













494,231











Total









3,876













$









1,558,177













3,991













$









1,631,195













Order Backlog:







































West Region





530









$





262,627









902









$





439,957









Central Region





659













242,919









1,046













390,848









East Region





815













306,812









1,085













413,452











Total









2,004













$









812,358













3,033













$









1,244,257

































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024





















Ending













Average













Ending













Average













Active Communities:







































West Region





85









88.0









83









80.5









Central Region





82









86.0









94









96.5









East Region





123









117.0









98









95.5











Total









290













291.0













275













272.5













































































































Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries









Supplement and Non-GAAP information









(Unaudited)













Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Depreciation and amortization





$





5,949













$





6,038



































Summary of Capitalized Interest:























Capitalized interest, beginning of period





$





53,678













$





54,516













Interest incurred









14,714

















12,925













Interest expensed









—

















—













Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings









(11,285





)













(13,214





)









Capitalized interest, end of period





$





57,107













$





54,227

































































































(1)





Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.











































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):





















Debt-to-Capital Ratios

















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024











Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings





$





1,835,268













$





1,335,878













Stockholders' equity









5,194,744

















5,141,573













Total capital





$





7,030,012













$





6,477,451













Debt-to-capital









26.1





%













20.6





%





























Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings





$





1,835,268













$





1,335,878













Less: cash and cash equivalents









(1,011,652





)













(651,555





)









Net debt





$





823,616













$





684,323













Stockholders’ equity









5,194,744

















5,141,573













Total net capital





$





6,018,360













$





5,825,896













Net debt-to-capital (1)









13.7





%













11.7





%



















































































About Meritage Homes Corporation







Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.





Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.





For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.





The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and our future results including our ability to increase our market share and our full year 2025 projected home closing volume and home closing revenue.





Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.











Contacts:







Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications





(480) 515-8979 (office)





investors@meritagehomes.com























