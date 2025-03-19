Meritage Homes Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on April 23, 2025

Meritage Homes will release Q1 2025 results on April 23, with a conference call on April 24.

Meritage Homes Corporation, the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 23, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via a live webcast on the Investor Relations page or by phone. Meritage is known for building energy-efficient, affordable homes across multiple states and has delivered nearly 200,000 homes in its 39-year history. The company is recognized for its quality construction and customer service, as well as its leadership in energy-efficient building practices, having received numerous awards from the EPA.

Potential Positives

Meritage Homes Corporation is recognized as the fifth largest public homebuilder in the United States, highlighting its significant market position.

The company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, having received multiple prestigious awards from the EPA, which enhances its reputation and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Meritage has a proven track record with nearly 200,000 homes delivered over its 39-year history, indicating stability and experience in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Meritage Homes release its Q1 2025 results?

Meritage Homes plans to release its first quarter 2025 results on April 23, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 24, 2025.

How can I listen to theearnings call

Listeners can access theearnings callvia Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or by dialing in to the provided numbers.

What awards has Meritage Homes received?

Meritage Homes has received multiple awards, including the EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards.

Where does Meritage Homes operate?

Meritage operates in several states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and more.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939 .

. CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

$MTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $103.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $117.5 on 10/31/2024

Full Release







SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.





To listen, please go to Meritage’s



Investor Relations page



for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.







About Meritage Homes Corporation







Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.





Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 39-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.





For more information, visit



www.meritagehomes.com



.









Contacts:





Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG













(480) 515-8979 (office)















investors@meritagehomes.com









