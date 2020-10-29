Meritage Homes Corporation Just Beat EPS By 19%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Meritage Homes beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.1b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 19%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MTH Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Meritage Homes' seven analysts is for revenues of US$5.21b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 30% to US$12.83. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.03 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$126, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Meritage Homes at US$143 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$106. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Meritage Homes' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Meritage Homes is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Meritage Homes following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Meritage Homes going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Meritage Homes that we have uncovered.

