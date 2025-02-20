Meritage Homes Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Renewed Share Repurchase Program

Meritage Homes announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share and renewed a $15 million share repurchase plan.

Meritage Homes Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 17, 2025. This increase from the previous year's dividend of $0.375 reflects a two-for-one stock split completed in January 2025. The company also announced a $15 million share repurchase program for each quarter in 2025, which will continue to be evaluated based on market conditions. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's repurchase commitment but notes that actual results may vary due to various risks, including market volatility and operational challenges. Meritage is recognized as the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., specializing in energy-efficient homes across multiple states.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, representing an increase from the previous year's dividend adjusted for the stock split.

The renewal of the $15 million programmatic share repurchase plan indicates the company's strong capital position and confidence in its future, allowing for opportunistic buybacks in favorable market conditions.

As the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., Meritage Homes Corporation's significant market presence and established reputation in energy-efficient homebuilding enhances its attractiveness to both investors and homebuyers.

The company’s recognition as an industry leader in energy-efficient building with multiple EPA awards underscores its commitment to sustainability, which can attract environmentally-conscious consumers and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

The company disclosed numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact its financial performance, including interest rate fluctuations, supply chain constraints, and operational liabilities, which could affect investor confidence.

The forward-looking statements in the release indicate potential volatility in stock and note prices, suggesting that investors may face unpredictability regarding their investments.

The announcement of a renewed share repurchase program may raise concerns about the company's cash flow management and the sustainability of its dividend amidst economic uncertainties.

FAQ

What is the announced quarterly cash dividend for Meritage Homes in 2025?

Meritage Homes has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share for 2025.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

What was the previous quarterly dividend amount in 2024?

The quarterly cash dividend in 2024 was $0.375 per share before the recent stock split.

What is the purpose of Meritage Homes' share repurchase program?

Meritage Homes has renewed a programmatic share repurchase plan of $15 million each quarter of 2025 to enhance shareholder value.

What distinguishes Meritage Homes in the homebuilding industry?

Meritage Homes is known for its energy-efficient and affordable homes, earning multiple awards for sustainability and customer experience.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . R. ODELL MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 260 shares for an estimated $19,055

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share. This quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 17, 2025. This compares to a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share in 2024, which reflects the two-for-one stock split that was completed on January 2, 2025.





Additionally, Meritage has renewed its programmatic share repurchase of $15 million during each quarter of 2025 while continuing to be opportunistic under the right market conditions. This repurchase plan is intended to be an evergreen plan unless explicitly changed by the Company.







The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include the Company’s intention to treat its share repurchase commitment as an evergreen plan.





Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.







Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.





Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 39-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.





www.meritagehomes.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.