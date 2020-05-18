Meritage Homes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MTH

In trading on Monday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.99, changing hands as high as $63.73 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $76.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.