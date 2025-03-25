Merit Medical's WRAPSODY CIE Records Higher Target Lesion Primary Patency In 12 Months

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), a healthcare technology company, announced Tuesday that initial six-months results of WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis or CIE recorded 89.8 percent target lesion primary patency and 72.6 percent access circuit primary patency.

The target lesion primary patency was higher for the WRAPSODY CIE compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty or PTA.

The company said no significant difference in the safety outcome was observed between treatments.

At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE remained significantly higher than PTA for both target lesion primary patency and access circuit primary patency.

Merit Medical Systems plans to publish the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy or WAVE trial results in the April issue of Kidney International. Twelve-month results will be presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 50th Annual Scientific Meeting in Nashville, TN.

The WAVE trial is a multicenter, international, investigational device exemption trial designed to evaluate the WRAPSODY CIE's safety and efficacy over two years.

