Merit Medical's (MMSI) SCOUT Guidance System Gets FDA Nod

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the FDA approval for the SCOUT MD Surgical Guidance System.

With the ability to target tumor sites in various dimensions for accurate excision and successful surgeries, the new guiding system represents a substantial development in the treatment of breast cancer. SCOUT MD adds to Merit Medical’s oncology portfolio.

For the past six months, MMSI's shares have gained 17.2% against the industry's decline of 0.4%.



More on the News

SCOUT MD supports up to four distinct reflector configurations that can be implanted. The reflectors are intended to locate tumors in various dimensions for more accurate excision when implanted within aberrant breast tissue or other soft tissue. The FDA-cleared surgical system includes products like the SCOUT Radar Localization System with SCOUT Mini Reflector and SCOUT Bx Delivery System, as well as the SAVI Brachy System.

Surgeons will be able to distinguish the line of resection more precisely thanks to Merit Medical's invention of various reflectors with distinct signals. With SCOUT MD, a targeted approach can help reduce the risk of re-excision, lessen harm to nearby healthy tissue, and prevent the psychological and physical stress that comes with a second surgery.

Lumpectomy is often performed as a treatment for breast conserving. Nonetheless, 20% to 30% of women who get a lumpectomy are expected to require a second procedure. By enabling surgeons to target breast cancer more accurately, localization methods may lead to more successful surgeries and better patient outcomes.

Merit Medical supplied more than 500,000 devices as of January 2024 for placement in patient procedures. The launch of SCOUT MD marks an essential milestone for Merit Medical and breast surgery patients globally, which will likely boost the company’s supply of its devices in the future.

The introduction of the new guiding system represents a major improvement in the treatment of breast cancer patients and exemplifies Merit's continued leadership in oncology.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Predence Research,the global oncology market size was valued at $203.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach more than $470.6 billion by 2032 at a growth rate of 8.8%.

The global oncology market is expanding rapidly due to the growing incidence of cancer worldwide because of rising alcohol and tobacco use.

Given the market potential for oncology, the latest FDA clearance for Merit’s SCOUT MD is likely to provide a significant boost to the company’s business.

MMSI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

